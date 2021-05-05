Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 7,353 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in The Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

