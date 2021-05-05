Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Raised by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.86.

