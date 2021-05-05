Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,608. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

