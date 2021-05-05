Investors Research Corp Raises Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Regis were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regis during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

RGS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.47. 221,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market cap of $446.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGS. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

