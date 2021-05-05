Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

