Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 160 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.49. The firm has a market cap of $334.46 billion, a PE ratio of -115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

