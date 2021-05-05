Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $598.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

