Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PHG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

