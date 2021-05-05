Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.65 and a 1 year high of $196.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

