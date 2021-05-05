Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 69 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $292.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average of $259.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

