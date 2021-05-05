Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $120,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of PLD opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $116.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

