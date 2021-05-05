Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 8,440 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 20,585.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $158,128,765.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,220,841 shares of company stock worth $99,144,321.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

