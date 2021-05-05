Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 12.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,825,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $379.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.17. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

