Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $54.07.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

