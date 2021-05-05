Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 41,462 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,462 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $15,734,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 343.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

