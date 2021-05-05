Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.2% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 369,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,414,000 after purchasing an additional 269,901 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.47 and its 200-day moving average is $335.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

