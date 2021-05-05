Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $165,057,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Slack Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 12,709 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.21 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.