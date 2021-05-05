Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 55.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 96,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,333,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $16,223,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPWK opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

