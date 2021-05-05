Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,179 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $24,046,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $11,031,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.85 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

