Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 952 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $229.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

