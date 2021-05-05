Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $17,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $294.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $304.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.11.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

