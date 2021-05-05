General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,153,020 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 858.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

