Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 595,139 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 595,139 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

