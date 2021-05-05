Short Interest in Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Expands By 24.3%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,100 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,355,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have commented on RBGLY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. 1,919,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.64. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

