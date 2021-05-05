Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%.

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,810. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.62.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $947,905.20. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $214,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $297,327.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,555,202 shares of company stock worth $5,198,919. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

