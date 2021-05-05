Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

NYSE UAA traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. 221,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,206. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

