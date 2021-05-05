Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.75.

RACE stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.49. 782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

