Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,030 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $6,729,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 129.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.46, for a total transaction of $2,214,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,388 shares of company stock valued at $143,836,991. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $304.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.