DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.