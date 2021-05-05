Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,922. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after purchasing an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,297,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 749,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 397,472 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

