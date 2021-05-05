Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mathes Company Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.30 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,922.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

