DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $417.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

