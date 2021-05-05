Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,093. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.