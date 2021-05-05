RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

