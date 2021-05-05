Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $230.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

