Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AXI traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 99.50 ($1.30). 1,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 88.72. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31).

