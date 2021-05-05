Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.