UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.62

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.62 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 6474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of UGI by 10,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

