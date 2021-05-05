Investors Research Corp Sells 7,825 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,813,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE GES traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 2,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Guess’, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.