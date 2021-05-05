The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $2,444,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

Shares of GS opened at $349.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

