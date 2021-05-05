Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 1,072 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.23.

