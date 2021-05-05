The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

