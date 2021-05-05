Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

