Barclays Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.82, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,154,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.
