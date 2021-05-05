Barclays Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.00. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.82, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,448,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $457,154,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 56,529 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,435,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

