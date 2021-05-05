Accel Entertainment (ACEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, analysts expect Accel Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,117.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

