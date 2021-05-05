Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollar Tree, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

DLTR opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

