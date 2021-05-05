Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $291.33 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

SHW opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $174.48 and a 12 month high of $283.60.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.