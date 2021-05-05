Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,846 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

