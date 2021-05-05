Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $318,501,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,720.56.

MELI stock opened at $1,526.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,532.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,593.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $610.83 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,542.59 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

