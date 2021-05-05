AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $105.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 133,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $13,874,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,116 shares of company stock worth $56,775,068. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.22.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.